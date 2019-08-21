Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' to be released in four languages in December

According to media reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film "Dabangg 3" will release in four languages; Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, on December 20.



Salman Khan on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share a picture with his "Dabangg 3" director Prabhudeva, to announce that the film will release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi.

"Chulbul Pandey coming to you on December 20 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu," the 53-year-old superstar Salman Khan tweeted.

Salman Khan and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after the release of the Bollywood movie "Wanted" in 2009.

"Dabangg 3" will also launch a new face, Saiee, the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The up and coming actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

