close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
August 21, 2019
Salman Khan feeling sad as no woman has ever proposed him for marriage

Salman Khan feeling sad as no woman has ever proposed him for marriage
Read More

Salman Khan steps up to pay medical expenses for 'Dabangg' co-star Dadhi Pandey

Salman Khan may be one of B-Town's biggest stars, adored all over the world for his exemplary...

Read More

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' to be released in four languages in December

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 21, 2019

According to media reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film "Dabangg 3" will release in four languages; Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, on December 20.

Salman Khan on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share a picture with his "Dabangg 3" director Prabhudeva, to announce that the film will release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi.

"Chulbul Pandey coming to you on December 20 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu," the 53-year-old superstar Salman Khan tweeted.

Salman Khan and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after the release of the Bollywood movie "Wanted" in 2009.

"Dabangg 3" will also launch a new face, Saiee, the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The up and coming actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

Catch the latest updates on movie releases by visiting other stories in our entertainment section below. 

Latest News

More From MISC