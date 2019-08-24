Tom Holland’s father on ‘Spider-Man’ exit: When superheroes need saving, we're in trouble

After ‘Spider-Man’ left fans mourning and in a state of frenzy after its unforeseen exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Tom Holland’s father penned an emotional note that conveys the feelings of the entire Marvel fan-base.

The Hollywood star’s father Dominic in a blog post earlier titled ‘Stormy waters’ wrote an emotive and moving piece regarding his son’s departure from the MCU owing to the split between Disney and Sony.

“When superheroes need saving, then we truly are in trouble,” he wrote.

“Radio stations are keen to have me appear on their programmes, eager for me to speculate and add to the fervour. Naturally, I decline,” he added.

“No comment is what I want to say but I don’t for fear of appearing rude and above my station,” he went on to state.

“I have no inside track on such issues. But whatever is decided by the big suits at these big Hollywood studios – my hunch is that the show will continue. Too much at stake and too many dollars riding on it – and besides, everyone wants the same thing; namely, Spider-Man on large screens keeping people safe and entertained,” his blog post read.

He further stated that regardless of what fate holds for his son and the beloved character, the superhero will endure.



“And in the years ahead, no doubt, with another lucky young actor in the role,” he said.

On the other hand, regarding the debacle, the latest intel has suggested that the two corporations may be gearing up for a negotiation which might pave way for the superhero back into the MCU.