Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky display couple goals, spotted on a dinner date: Photos

Lady Gaga gets spotted with boyfriend Michael Polansky on another dinner date: Pics

Lady Gaga has recently been spotted with boyfriend Michael Polansky on yet another dinner date in Malibu on April 28.



In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, the songstress looked gorgeous in a black leather oversized blazer with a striking red lip. Gaga complemented her look with statement gold shell earrings.

Interestingly, Polansky could be seen wearing black and striped shirt and baseball cap.

The couple reportedly stepped out of the eatery in Malibu after enjoying a date night.

Earlier in April, Gaga and Polansky stirred engagement speculations after the singer stepped out wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger.

In December 2019, Gaga was first linked to Polansky when the two were seen celebrating New Year's in Las Vegas.

Later in early 2020, the pair confirmed their budding romance by sharing a kiss in Miami and the Grammy winner went Instagram official with Polansky soon after.

The loved-up couple were seen spending time together on several occasions including attending the 2022 BAFTAs.

However, in March 2023, a source spilled to RadarOnline.com, "Gaga and Polansky had gone their separate ways. They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They're still friends."

But later that same year, the couple confirmed their romance was going strong when they were spotted in Las Vegas together and also stopped by a SNL after party.