Bhad Bhabie opens up on reversing cosmetic prodecures

Bhad Bhabie reveals she dissolved her filler in an Instagram video

Bhad Bhabie recently opened up about dissolving all of her fillers, jumping on the bandwagon alongside A-list celebrities.

Bidding farewell to her facial fillers, the model and rapper joined the list of top-tier personalities, who have reversed their cosmetic procedures, including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, Angela White, and Courtney Cox.

Bhad revealed the big news in a video on Instagram alongside a caption that read: "Dissolved all my filler.”

Further adding, "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it."

"It makes you look so much older and blocks you lymphatic draining system causing pillow face!"

Bhabie, who rose to fame after a viral 2016 episode of Dr, Phil, exclusively talked about having fillers among other procedures.

According to the E! News, the rapper previously took to the social media platform following plastic surgery rumours speculation, she said: "I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt. I've told y'all that multiple times."

However, recently the songstress admitted to reversing her fillers, embracing a natural and youthful experience.