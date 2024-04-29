Prince Harry makes final decision, not visiting King Charles during UK trip

Prince Harry is scheduled to fly to London next week

Prince Harry continues to disappoint King Charles by deciding not to visit his father during his UK trip.

According to a royal commentator, the Duke of Sussex will "not see his father or brother" during his upcoming trip to the UK next week.

Prince Harry is scheduled to fly to London next week to deliver a reading at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8, marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The prince established the Invictus Games in 2014 while still a working member of the Royal Family. In 2023, Harry and Meghan were featured in a Netflix documentary titled "Heart of Invictus," which followed the 2022 edition of the games in the Netherlands.

Speaking to GB News, Angela Levin claimed that a royal reconciliation is not on the cards.



She said: "He won't be going to see his father or brother. It's said that he won't be here for very long.

"Meghan is going to go straight to Africa because she met the Nigerian group and she likes that, so he'll be whizzing off.

"He won't see anybody, but he's no longer very popular. For the last couple of years, I have had lots of emails from people saying, 'Can't you stop it?'"

GB News host Isabel Webster pointed out: "We don't know for sure, though that he won't be meeting his father?

"His father allowed a visit last time he was in London for one of his court cases like we're seeing here. It was a short visit, but they did meet up. So there is a chance, isn't there?"

Levin responded: "But he's going to rush off to Africa to meet Meghan there. You see, it's been said that she's not coming and he'll have to rush off."

Prince Harry's most recent trip to the UK came in February 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The King's youngest son flew to London and met with his father for 45 minutes at Clarence House. Harry did not see the Prince and Princess of Wales during his short trip to the UK earlier this year.

However, Harry's upcoming visit to the UK will be his first since Princess Kate announced she had undergone preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in tests carried out following a significant abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.