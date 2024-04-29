Prince William makes Princess Beatrice ‘heartbroken’ with personal involvement

Princess was involved in a serious relationship with Dave Clark, whom she was introduced to by Prince William

Prince William's involvement in Princess Beatrice's personal life once caused her to feel heartbroken.

Before meeting her husband, Princess was involved in a serious relationship with Dave Clark, whom she was introduced to by her cousin, Prince William.

Both men crossed paths while studying in Scotland—Prince William attended St Andrews, while Dave attended Edinburgh University. It was in 2006 that Prince William reportedly introduced the couple, at a party hosted by actor Pierce Brosnan's son Sean.

However, it appears that Prince William also played a role in the couple's eventual decision to part ways in July 2016.

Throughout their relationship, the couple maintained a relatively low profile, though they were occasionally seen together on vacations, enjoying romantic dinners, and even participating in the London Marathon.

He would also attend royal events with Beatrice - and her family were also clearly enamoured, with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, telling People, "I call him Mr. Smiley because he smiles and he's happy. I love Dave."

Prince William reportedly felt uneasy about the relationship, with whatever friendship the two men had once shared turning cold. Insiders said he found it hard to 'warm' to Dave.

But the biggest clue that the Anglo-American had been pushed to the periphery came when William and Kate sent out the invitations for their royal wedding in April 2011.

Tellingly, there was no room for Dave on the guest list, with Beatrice instead attending with her sister, Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice has been happily married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since 2018

It's been suggested that Prince William believed Dave to be 'too indiscreet' to invite to the nuptials.

Nevertheless, the couple stayed together for another five years before their relationship came crashing down.

In 2016, Beatrice issued an ultimatum to her boyfriend of a decade, insisting they marry. He turned her down - and to make matters worse, quickly moved on with an advertising executive from the US named Lynn Anderson. They married in 2018.

Heartbroken Beatrice remained single for another two years, until 2018 when she started dating her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. His family had been close friends with her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah for decades.

The couple went on to marry on 17 July 2020 and in September 2021, Beatrice welcomed their first child together, a little girl named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.