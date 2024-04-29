The Office's Angela Kinsey reveals how show crossed the line

Angela Kinsey admits to being offended by Christian jokes on The Office

The Office co-star Angela Kinsey recently admitted to objecting to certain lines in the iconic show.

Kinsey, who is known for her role as Angela Martin on the said show, spoke against jokes about her Christian faith.

Speaking exclusively to former co-star Rainn Wilson on the April 23 episode of his podcast Soul Boom, the actress said that the Christian jokes written for her character, failed to reflect their views.

Wilson, who played Dwight on the show, asked Kinsey about playing an "uptight Christian" while she had a "very warm, meaningful relationship" with the church.

"Did that ever bump up against you in any way?" he questioned in disbelief.

Citing one episode from the third installment, Kinsey replied, noting: "Yeah, actually, there were one or two times in which there would be a joke written for her that I thought was just really stereotypical, maybe one note."

She continued, adding: "I like to think of her as a full, well-rounded person. I do remember I remember there was a particular storyline between Angela and Oscar, where Angela was being super judge-y. I never went up to Greg about any joke, but there was a joke at Oscar’s expense, and I went up to Greg [Daniels] and I was like, 'I can’t.'"

Kinsey recalled being bothered by it, noting: "I just was like, 'I don't feel good about it. I don’t feel good about that. I don’t feel like that’s what Jesus represented to me'."