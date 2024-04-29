King Charles, Prince William to attend Harry's UK event?

Prince William, King Charles make headlines with their possible appearances at Harry's London event

King Charles and Prince William, who have reportedly 'left the door open' for an in-person meeting, have been making headlines with their possible appearances at the Duke's London event in May.

However, a source closed to the Palace has revealed: "The King and William have no intention to attend the Duke's event as they have more crucial tasks to be executed regarding their official royal duties and ongoing health woes."

They added: "Harry is expected to meet the royals as the monarch still wants his estranged son to return to the right track at the time when the King and the Princess of Wales are struggling to win their cancer battle."

It emerged after some speculated that Prince William and King Charles may grace Harry's event in Meghan's absence as the move could not fit well to Meghan Markle who allegedly dreams to make a new palace in the US.

The 75-year-old monarch, according to an expert, could think about reconciliation with Harry, but the same cannot be said for Meghan Markle.

"The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun.



The expert went on explaining the current situation relationship status between the Duke and his royal relatives, saying: "Clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define 'reconcile'."

The expert added: "I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children.

"Meghan is toxic. I'm not saying the Sussexes would launch any attacks to the Royal Family at this sort of time. But what is very, very, clear is that if they want to build trust, they have a long way to go," said Mr Fitzwilliams

"I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards her here."

It's likely that Meghan will remain in Montecito her and Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, as she's has reportedly not been invited to meet with Charles.