Billie Eilish teases 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Billie Eilish hints at Hit Me Hard and Soft tour

Billie Eilish seemingly confirmed an upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft tour by posing on her Instagram Stories, hinting at a potential update.

In the recent snap that the What Was I Made For star took to her Instagram Stories, Eilish could be seen turning her back towards the camera, sporting a white T-shirt with blue and orange motifs that read: "Billie Eilish. Hit Me Hard and Soft. The Tour."

The two-time Academy award-winning singer’s shirt offers an insight into more than 25+ dates on one side alone, pointing to a potential world tour.

The Happier Than Ever singer seems determined to stand away from the camera, some of the dates provide a sneak peek into her prospective tour.

The dates appeared to fall in May, June, and July in 2025, according to the speculation.

However, Eilish or her team for that matter, haven't responded to the speculation revolving around the tour.



Meanwhile, her album Hit Me Hard and Soft, in which the 22-year-old songstress herself described as a 'restart' is slated to release on May 17, 2024.