Prince Harry decides to take major risk as security plan for UK trip leaked

Prince Harry decides to take major risk to visit to UK

Prince Harry is seemingly putting himself in danger as he's bent on visiting to the UK even after his security details for the country have been leaked.

The Duke of Sussex's security plans for his upcoming trip to London have been leaked months after Harry told the high court safety concerns prevented his return to Britain. However, King Charles III's younger son is determined to go ahead with his plans.

The Duke's decision to participate in the 10th Anniversary Service of the Invictus Games, confirmed on Sunday, came after thorough discussions between his security team and the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) at the Home Office.

A Home Office spokesperson told Express: "The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements."



According to the source, Harry’s visits to England are very much dependent on the Home Office’s support: "Harry’s team had to be sure that all the right security measures were in place before confirming his attendance at the event.



"Once those assurances were made by the Home Office, his attendance was confirmed and the go-ahead was given to make the announcement."



Sources told the outlet Harry would receive adequate protection throughout his upcoming trip to England.



Prince Harry - who's been enjoying life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020 - has had a long drawn out legal battle with the Home Office over his protection. Deliberations centred on the Home Office's refusal to allow him to pay for police protection when he visits the UK.

The UK government's stance is that his security, when in the United Kingdom, should be self-funded, except during official royal events or when accompanying the royal family.

Harry’s claim for better protection was dismissed in February after two and a half years of legal wrangling. His application to appeal the ruling was also rejected by the judge, as was his request to pay just 40 percent of the government’s costs, which exceeded £500,000.



The court ordered him instead to pay 90 percent which means Harry now faces an estimated cost of £1 million, including his own legal fees.

The Duke will attend the event at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 and will deliver a crucial speech. However, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet won't accompany Harry to the UK.

Harry is expected to meet his dad King Charles III and Prince William during his first trip to the country since Princess Kate announced she had undergone preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in tests carried out following a significant abdominal surgery.

