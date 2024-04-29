French film star Gérard Depardieu accused of sexual assault

French film star Gerard Depardieu taken into custody for assault

French film star Gérard Depardieu was taken into custody on Monday, April 29, after being accused of sexually assaulting female production staff on film sets.

The 75-year-old actor is under scrutiny for various crimes, including rape among others.

The French actor, who has worked on more than 200 films and television series, is currently said to have abused two female workers on the sets of two films, one in 2021 and the other dating back to 2014.

According to local sources: "Mr Depardieu was summoned to appear at a Paris police station today and is currently in custody."

"He is being questioned for two alleged s***** assaults that occurred in 2014 and 2021."

The screen legend, who rose to fame after his work on projects like Green Card and The Last Metro, turned down all accusations against him.

However, Depardieu who already faced a rape charge, had previously responded to allegations in October 2023.

He wrote in Le Figaro newspaper, noting: "Never ever have I abused a woman."

This came after the actor was charged with assault following Charlotte Arnold’s accusations, claiming that she was 22 when the event took place.