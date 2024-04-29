Prince Harry makes decision on Archie, Lilibet, adds to King Charles's emotional stress

The Duchess of Sussex has not visited the UK since September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

King Charles is anticipated to confront added emotional pressure due to Prince Harry's decision regarding the inclusion of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not anticipated to accompany Prince Harry on his return to the UK next week.

The Duke of Sussex will fly to London next week to deliver a reading at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

No senior member of the Royal Family is expected to attend the event next Wednesday.

Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet's attendance at the event remains unconfirmed. Despite the Duke of Sussex making several trips to London in 2023, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet did not travel with him to the UK at all.

However, Meghan will travel to Nigeria next month to undertake an unofficial royal tour alongside her husband just days after the Invictus event in London.

Prince Harry's most recent trip to the UK came in February 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The King's youngest son flew to London and met with his father for 45 minutes at Clarence House.

However, King Charles's lack of time with his grandchildren has been described as a "very sad" situation by a royal commentator.

Micahel Cole told GB News: "When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'

"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren.

"He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."