Prince William fulfils key wedding vow to Kate Middleton

Prince William is making sure to keep his wedding vows he made to his wife Kate Middleton, 13 years ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remain a “strong couple” especially after Kate shock cancer announcement in late March, per former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond.

Bond told Fabulous that William is “stubborn” when it comes to his family and he has “never been more protective of his wife and children as now.”

William and Kate share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

“They must both have reflected on those wedding vows especially the words ‘in sickness and in health,’” Bond pointed out. “It is often the hard times that make a marriage even stronger.

She continued, “He is taking special care to prioritise her health and the welfare of his young family, even in the face of some people saying he should be taking on more public engagements.”

Bond also explained that William can be “stubborn, and perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family and their privacy,” adding that he is “utterly focused on her welfare.”

“I think it’s a great tribute to Catherine, and their love,” she noted. “They could never have imagined that they would be marking this anniversary with Catherine in the middle of chemotherapy.”

On the matter of their anniversary celebrations on Monday, Bond shared that it “well worth a celebration,” sharing that William will make “even more of a fuss of his wife – in a low-key way – than ever before.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be celebrating their wedding anniversary privately.