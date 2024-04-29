King Charles to resume public duties tomorrow

Since the surprising announcement of his cancer diagnosis, King Charles has primarily fulfilled his duties within the confines of the palace walls.



When his condition was disclosed in early February, the monarch temporarily withdrew from public engagements to undergo treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer.

However, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Charles would soon resume public duties following a period of treatment and recovery subsequent to his diagnosis.

And the exact date he will return to public duties has also been revealed - and it is tomorrow.

The palace has confirmed that both he and Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients. It is understood this centre has not been directly involved with the King's medical care.

The royal event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

However, sources stressed that despite the welcome news the King is returning to public-facing duties, he will continue to be treated for the disease.

It also stressed that the King's schedule would be carefully planned in consultation with his medical team and that it would not be a full summer programme.

The palace also said that planning continues for summer and autumn engagements, which include Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, but that all future plans remain subject to medical advice meaning nothing can be confirmed or guaranteed.

The palace added that the King is "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise".

Meanwhile, on Friday, a picture marking the first anniversary of the crowning of the King and Queen on May 6 was released, taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary on April 10.



