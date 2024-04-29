Prince William, Kate Middleton share delightful post after Harry's announcement

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary with fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton have delighted fans with their adorable picture to mark their 13th wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts have shared a wedding picture of William and Kate to celebrate the special occasion with their fans, captioning: "13 years ago today!"

Kate and William, in their stunning never-before-seen black-and-white portrait from wedding, can be seen smiling having hundreds of dreams in their eyes, explaining they are made for each other.

Future Queen Kate dazzles in Queen Elizabeth's Cartier Halo Tiara and the white V-neck gown that she wore for the church service at Westminster Abbey.

On the other hand, Prince William looked equally dashing in graceful outfit which was changed from the ceremony as his wedding ensemble was the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

William and Kate's post, which came day after Prince Harry confirmed his UK trip in May, has attracted massive praise from fans.



Hundreds of their admirers were quick to share their wishes for the couple, with one writing in the comments section: "Happy anniversary, hope you have an amazing day."

Another wrote: "What a lovely photo, Happy anniversary, I remember that day so well." Some others also wished the best of luck for the couple.

While, one reacted in a different way, saying: "Black and white photo? This scares me!"

Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 42, tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011 with around 37 million people watching in the UK. They have welcomed three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



Today is no doubt a joyous celebration for the couple, it's been a tough year for the royal family. In particular, Kate Middleton is being treated for cancer following a major abdominal surgery at the start of the year.