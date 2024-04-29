Ryan Gosling drops plans for career

Ryan Gosling plans to stay out of the director's chair for a while

Ryan Gosling recently revealed that the actor is adamant to steer clear of direction until his kids are older.

The 43-year-old actor, who is also a father to two daughters; Esmeralda and Amada, opened up about his career choices with his family in mind.

While he spilled beans on his plans to get back in the director’s chair, the actor told The Sunday Times newspaper, "I’m up for it … But directing takes so much time."

"And, right now, my kids are so little - it’s really 24 hours for us at home right now. So, yes, in the future, but right now, my choices are more about what’s great for my family in terms of my experience of making this movie."

The actor, who is known for playing Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, said he wants to refrain from hectic shooting schedules, failing to make another film like 2011’s Drive.

He further added: "Oh I couldn’t do 'Drive' now, with my kids at the age they are. I just couldn’t. So these current films [I'vebeen making] work perfectly, for where we are at as a family right now."

For the unversed, Ryan’s most recent projects include Barbie and The Fall Guy. The actor made his directorial debut back in 2014 with his film Lost River.