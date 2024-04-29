Priyanka Chopra talks about how she deals with pain after father's demise

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her unforgettable pain following her father, Ashok Chopra's demise.

The globally known artist recently appeared for an interview on the Read The Room podcast where she remembered her late father.

The Quantico actress shared, "After my dad passed away, I came to a slow but steady conclusion that that kind of pain would never go away. It's your companion."

"So, if you are thinking of or waiting for the day when it starts hurting less, when it doesn't affect you anymore or when you get over it… You are never getting over it; it becomes a companion," she said.

Priyanka admitted that the pain of losing her father hit the most on certain days whereas, on some days, she doesn't even remember until the actress sees her dad's photo.

She continued, "Any form of grief will have a duration in which it will become your companion and you have to let it."

For the unversed, the actress' father died in 2013 after years of battle with cancer.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in a movie named, Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.