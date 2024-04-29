Buckingham Palace announces major plans with King Charles approval

planning is underway for King Charles to attend Trooping the Colour - his birthday celebration

Charles is set to resume public duties on Tuesday with a visit to a cancer treatment center. Accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, the couple is anticipated to interact with cancer patients and their families, offering a strong display of support following the royal family's recent personal experience with cancer.

According to a royal source, the King hopes to show how "people can go on living a full life during treatment, not just after it."

The monarch is also keen to show that cancer affects not just the patient but all those around them. It comes as King Charles has spent recent months receiving cancer treatment for type of cancer that was picked up during a separate procedure at the end of last year.



To mark the King's return to royal duties, Buckingham Palace has announced key events, which are expected to be the first of many.

As well as his visit on Tuesday, King Charles will also host Emperor and Empress of Japan in late June for a state visit.

It comes as the Princess of Wales is currently receiving "preventative chemotherapy" for a cancer that hasn't been made public. It was picked up following "major abdominal surgery" at the end of 2023.

Furthermore, planning is underway for King Charles to attend Trooping the Colour - his birthday celebrations - as well as Royal Ascot and the annual summer garden parties.

A source told The Sun that the King wants to be on his favourite horse for the occasion on June 15.



