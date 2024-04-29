Royal family decides to skip Prince Harry's Invictus Games event

The senior members of the royal family will not mark their attendance at the Prince Harry's Invictus Games event.

As reported by The Mirror, "no senior members of the Royal Family" will join the Duke of Sussex to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the games on May 8.

Harry, who stepped down from senior working royal position alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is expected to return to the UK in a few days for the celebrations.

As per the announcement on Invictus Games' social media platforms, "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th."

The statement added, "We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry will travel alone as his better half, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly skipping the UK's visit amid the royal feud.

Moreover, the reports also claimed that the father-of-two has no plans to meet his cancer-stricken father, King Charles and sister-in-law, Princess Kate, during his visit.