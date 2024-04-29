Shardlake Author CJ Sansom passes away days ahead of Disney+ series release

Shardlake author dead at 71

CJ Sansom, Shardlake author died at the age of 71, just a few days ahead of Disney+ series release.

The author who took his last breath on Saturday, April 27, is best known for creating the popular character Matthew Shardlake, a lawyer based in Tudor, U.K.

His publisher, Pan Macmillan announced the big news in a heartfelt post that read: "An intensely private person, Chris wished from the very start only to be published quietly and without fanfare. But he always took immense pleasure in the public’s enthusiastic responses to his novels and worked tirelessly on each book, never wanting to disappoint a single reader."

"He was working on his new Shardlake novel, Ratcliff, when he died but his worsening health made progress painfully slow: his meticulous historical research and his writing were always so important to him.

"I shall miss him hugely, not only as a wonderfully talented writer who gave joy to millions, but as a dear friend of enormous compassion and integrity."

For the unversed, the crime novelist's books serve as the inspiration for the plot line of a Disney+ show slated to release next month.