‘Spider-Man’ returning to MCU? Jon Favreau and others optimistic amid Sony-Disney split

In the midst of the mournful period this week for Marvel after the apparent end for one of its most beloved superheroes ‘Spider-Man’, emerging reports have suggested that there may be some good news in store for the fans.

As per ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor Jon Favreau who essays the role of Happy Hogan, amid the debacle surrounding the split between Disney and Sony, there are high chances Peter Parker’s relationship with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continuing.

Speaking to Variety, Favreau stated: “You never know what’s going to happen. I’m holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn’t the final chapter of the story between those characters.”

The actor’s statement comes in light of circulating reports of the two corporations openly negotiating in the press.

On the other hand, widely-recognized YouTube channel Lord of the Long Box has claimed that his sources within the Marvel Studios have given him intel of the two companies reaching a deal.

He went on to further comment that the new deal would not just bring the superhero back on board but would instead make way for him into the MCU for another six movies or so.

While, as of yet, there have been no official statements from either of the two parties deciding Spidey’s fate, Marvel fans have got their fingers crossed about the hearsay solidifying.

