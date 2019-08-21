Marvel fans shattered as ‘Spider-Man’ leaves MCU after Sony, Disney split

Marvel fans are in a frenzy ever since Sony announced that Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) owing to its’s split with Disney.

“We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film,” Sony Pictures said in a statement.

Subsequent to that, fans with their emotions going down in shambles headed to social media protesting and exhibiting their disappointment while also using Marvel references and memes as a means to cope up with Peter Parker bidding adieu to MCU.



Here are some of the most relatable reactions found online over the heart-shattering news for Marvel fans.



