Prince William, Kate Middleton go low-cost for family trip amid Harry, Meghan’s private jet fiasco

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in a fiasco with the private jet controversy, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted boarding a low-budget flight to Scotland, which ironically also hurled considerable hate towards them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children went on board the low-cost flight for their annual trip to Balmoral, Scotland in light of the recent controversy Meghan and Harry were in surrounding a private jet.

The pair, despite their efforts to please, were still condemned for making the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look bad.

News correspondent at E! News said: “They had to get a commercial flight while the whole week has been about Harry and Meghan taking four private jet flights in a week.”

"It’s like – come on William and Kate. I get it, they are going to Scotland to spend the summer with the Queen. But of all the weeks to be pictured on your commercial flight, your £73 budget airline, it had to be this week?” he added.

Meghan and Harry on the other hand, have been all over headlines the past week after they were seen boarding four private jets within a week for their holiday in Europe, all the while they have maintained their stance on helping promote better environmental standards with the work of charity that they do.