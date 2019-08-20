Private jet controversy: Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres defend Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been entwined in yet another controversy surrounding their recent trip where they travelled on a private jet.

After Meghan marked her 38th birthday in Ibiza, Spain, the royal couple along with their son Prince Archie got on board a private jet for the fourth time in 11 days and headed towards Nice in South of France.

The move by the Duke and Duchess to travel via a private jet was greatly condemned by Member of Parliament Teresa Pearce in light of their firmly-held stance on climate. However, there were many fans and bigwigs who took no time to step forward and defend the royal couple amid the debacle.

Music icon Elton John turned to Twitter to voice his support for the couple saying: “I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends.

“I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death," he added.

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” he went on.

Apart from this, famed television personality Ellen DeGeneres also followed suit and spoke in the couple’s defense.

"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better," she said on Instagram.







