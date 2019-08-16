Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie celebrate Duchess of Sussex’s birthday in Ibiza

Meghan Markle recently marked her 38th birthday and if the latest reports are anything to go by then the Duchess of Sussex did it in style.



Meghan spent her birthday in London but traveled out to Ibiza, Spanish Newspaper El Pais reported saying that the Duchess of Sussex jetted off to Ibiza with her husband Prince Harry and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor for an expeditious getaway.

According to the reports, the family spent six days on an Island in Ibiza and stayed in a private villa which was strictly guarded.

A source told the local newspaper, that the trio stayed at a villa well away from the cameras.

Buckingham Palace hasn’t commented on the vacation, but apparently, this is the first time Archie has been on a big plane trip.

However, this isn’t the first time the couple has gone on a secret excursion. Before the arrival of their baby, Meghan and Harry had taken some time off to enjoy a babymoon, their last relaxing break.