Trump to host Nobel laureate Machado in Washington next week

Trump announces upcoming meeting with Venezuela’s Opposition leader Machado next week

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during an interview on Fox News’s Hannity program that he expects to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Coina Machadi, who is coming to Washington next week.

The interview raises questions about whether Trump plans to meet with Machado following U.S. strikes on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of president Nicolas Maduro.

“Well, I understand she’s coming in next week sometime, and I look forward to saying hello to her,” he added.

The future government of the South American country remains uncertain as Trump over the weekend disregarded the idea of working with Machado, saying “she doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country.”

According to Reuters, Trump told Fox News that it will take time for the South American country- currently led by the interim President Delcy Rodriguez-to reach a point where it can hold elections.

He further explained, “We have to rebuild the country. They couldn't have an election. They wouldn't even know how to have an election right now.”

According to Trump, the American oil companies can fix Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. He probably sees significant potential for the United States’ energy prospects in Venezuela's reserves.

Venezuelan oil is heavy and difficult to refine, consequently, Chevron is the only US firm currently operating in the country.

Trump has confirmed that he will meet with oil executives at the White House on Friday. According to the president, those oil companies will play a crucial role in rebuilding Venezuela’s industry.

“They’re going to rebuild the whole oil infrastructure. They’re going to spend at least $100 billion and it’s an unbelievable oil that they have, and an unbelievable quality of oil.”

Furthermore, the upcoming meeting indicates that while Trump has not yet fully endorsed Machado for a leadership role, she remains a central figure in his aggressive campaign for Venezuela.