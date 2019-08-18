‘Sherlock’ actor Martin Freeman to return for Marvel's ‘Black Panther 2’

British actor martin freeman known widely for his character in BBC’s Sherlock, is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Black Panther 2’.

The Chadwick Boseman-starrer will be bringing the character of Agent Everett Ross in the second film of the Marvel franchise.

The 47-year-old ‘Sherlock’ actor told Collider: “As far as I know, I will be (returning). As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know.”

While ‘Black Panther 2’ was not part of the Phase 4 announced at the San Diego Comic-Con, President of marvel Studios Kevin Feige hinted that the superhero may be returning in the fifth phase.



Earlier, ‘Black Panther’ became the first Marvel superhero film to earn a nod at the Academy Awards in 2018.