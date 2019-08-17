close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 17, 2019

Taylor Swift’s latest track ‘Lover’ contains insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 17, 2019

American pop sensation Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm yet again with her single ‘Lover’ that is echoing all around and is making hearts swoon.

However, while blasting the song on repeat, fans couldn’t help but notice some apparent hints that the 29-year-old ‘Blank Space’ hit maker threw at her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

While the singer and the British actor have managed to maintain a secretive relationship away from the public eye, fans are getting some intriguing insight into their tale of love from the newly-dropped track.

Earlier during an interview with Vogue, the singer had also hinted that the song may contain a possible wedding as well that led to Swifties getting ecstatic over the artist’s probable engagement to the British heartthrob.

The lyric video of Swift’s ‘Lover’ was dropped today while the music video will be getting released next week.

The song is regarded by publications and fans as being the singer’s most personal song yet. 

