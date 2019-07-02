Taylor Swift causes frenzy as she hints Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez

The feud between Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun has intensified further.

It all transpired when entrepreneur and talent manager Scooter Braun acquired the rights of Taylor Swift's entire music catalogue under his ownership as his company bought Swift's record label Big Machine Records in a hefty $300 million deal.

This upset the 'Blank Space' star so much that she took to Tumblr to detail her emotions in a note which shows her fury.

Swift said in her post: “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”



She added, “This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.

Amidst the entire fiasco, Justin Bieber came to Braun's defense, who is also the singer's manager.

In response, Swift has now hit back at Bieber, stating that his post was an attempt to bully her.

The feud got the attention of many fans. One of them even commented that the 25-year-old singer even cheated on Swift's friend Selena Gomez.

The comment was liked by Swift herself and some say it is a clear indication that she agrees to what the fan said.

According to Pinkvilla, the fans have in a way set off a frenzy after this action by Taylor Swift.