Selena Gomez looks stunning in a saree

Hollywood beauty Selena Gomez has always managed to create waves on the internet, however, the US singer looked gorgeous in a desi look wearing saree.



In a throwback photo, circulating on the internet, Selena attired orange silk saree and Indian traditional bindi. She was in Nepal in 2014 on a charity mission when the singer wore saree.

Read Also: Selena Gomez, her little sister’s adorable photo wearing matching outfits

Selena had also posted the same photo on her Instagram handle in the same year.

Recently, Selena was spotted with her little sister Gracie Teefey at the premiere of Frozen 2 in wintry princess outfits walking hand-in-hand.



The photo has been liked by more than 1.3 million fans within an hour.

