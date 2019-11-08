Selena Gomez, her little sister’s adorable photo wearing matching outfits

US singer Selena Gomez attended the premiere of the movie Frozen 2 and walked the red carpet with her little sister Gracie Teefey.



Selena and her younger sister joined other celebrities at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday night.

Both were attired in wintry princess outfits walking hand-in-hand.



Sharing the photo on Instagram, Selena writes, “Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

The photo has been liked by more than 1.3 million fans within an hour.

Film stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown also attended the premiere.