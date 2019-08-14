Taylor Swift comes to the rescue of college student undergoing financial crisis

American pop sensation Taylor Swift has been all over the news bagging praises after she helped one of her die-hard fans through a severe financial crunch.

The 29-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer stepped in to help a student of the University of Waterloo, Ayesha after she posted about her struggling financially on social media.

The famed singer who is known to be active on social blogging website Tumblr came across Ayesha’s post where she pleads for help and put on a red cape to help the college student out.

On her Instagram, Ayesha revealed that the singer had approached her personally and had gotten to know her situation after which she decided to give her a generous gift of $4,828.

Ayesha revealed further that along with the hefty amount, Taylor had also penned a small note saying: “Ayesha, get your learn on girl I love you!"

The emotional and overwhelmed Swiftie wrote further on her Instagram: "I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email. I have no words and i can't stop crying. i don't have words i don't have words i don't have words i can't stop crying."







