Quentin Tarantino confirms his tenth movie would be the last

It is an end of an era for Hollywood as acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has confirmed that his tenth movie would be his last.



The mastermind behind 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', Tarantino had said earlier that he would retire from his career after making ten movies.

Speaking further about his retirement plans, the director reiterated his stance, saying the tenth film will be “epilogue-y”.

Tarantino told Hollywood Reporter, “If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all. And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y.”

The famed director also said he's interested in making an R-rated 'Star Trek' movie for which he even has the script ready.

However, he has not acquired the approval of Paramount Pictures as yet.

Tarantino's recent offering 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' is currently running in cinemas.



Set in the later 1960s, the film explores the infamous Manson Family Murders. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead roles as an ageing actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double-friend Cliff Booth and eminent others.

The film has already impressed critics who have given positive remarks about it:

“Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino’s provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker’s vision.”