Wed Jul 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 24, 2019

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood': Here is what Chris Hemsworth says about Tarantino movie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is all set to hit cinema on July 26. The movie had a star-studded  premier on Monday, with top Hollywood actors and other prominent figures from tinsel town thronging the theater.

Among them was Chirs Hemsworth. After watching the movie, The Thor actor   posted an "epic selfie" with friends and expressed his views about the Quentin Tarantino directorial.

The actor said the film is brilliant and we should check it out this  weekend.

"Epic selfie with Brad and a few few friends last night at the #onceuponatimeinhollywood premiere. Movie is brilliant check it out this weekend ," he captioned the picture on  Instagram. 

Directed and written by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood features  megastars  Brad Pitt and  Leonardo DiCaprio   in the lead roles.

The movie tells story of  a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

