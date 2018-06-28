Leonardo DiCaprio teases his 60s look for film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Leonardo DiCaprio has teased a 60s retro look from Quentin Tarantino’s under direction crime drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.



Taking from his Instagram upload, DiCaprio, donning an orange leather jacket over yellow mustard turtle neck and brown pants for a 1969-set theme is seen posing alongside Brad Pitt, who is sporting a double denim hipster look and sunnies.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will embark on the Manson Family murders, back in the time when TV Western star Rick Dalton (Di Caprio) and his Cliff Booth struggled their way into the film industry.

Dalton happened to be a neighbor of Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), an actress who was assassinated by Charles Manson’s followers.

The movie, produced by David Heyman and Shannon McIintosh, will also bring on screen Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry and James Marsden.

Under Sony’s distribution, the release is scheduled on the day after Tate was killed, marking her 50th death anniversary; the movie will open in cinemas on 9 August 2019.