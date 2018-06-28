Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio teases his 60s look for film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

x
Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio has teased a 60s retro look from Quentin Tarantino’s under direction crime drama 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Taking from his Instagram upload, DiCaprio, donning an orange leather jacket over yellow mustard turtle neck and brown pants for a 1969-set theme is seen posing alongside Brad Pitt, who is sporting a double denim hipster look and sunnies.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will embark on the Manson Family murders, back in the time when TV Western star Rick Dalton (Di Caprio) and his Cliff Booth struggled their way into the film industry.

Dalton happened to be a neighbor of Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), an actress who was assassinated by Charles Manson’s followers.

The movie, produced by David Heyman and Shannon McIintosh, will also bring on screen Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry and James Marsden.

Under Sony’s distribution, the release is scheduled on the day after Tate was killed, marking her 50th death anniversary; the movie will open in cinemas on 9 August 2019.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' teaser features father daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' teaser features father daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor
Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89: family

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89: family
Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for allegedly making

Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for allegedly making "anti-women" remarks

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan mistaken for Salman Khan in Glasgow

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan mistaken for Salman Khan in Glasgow
Load More load more