Exes Chris Martin, Gwenyth Paltrow go on a double date together with new partners

Chris Martin with girlfriend Dakota Johnson and Gwenyth with husband Brad Falchuk enjoyed some quality time at the beach in the Hamptons.



Recently, breakup rumours emerged between Martin and Johnson but they were put to rest when the pair was spotted holidaying together in the Hamptons.

Chris and Gwenyth have always made the headlines for remaining friendly even after their divorce. Now, proving just how close they are, Gwyneth and Brad joined Chris and Dakota on their vacation in the Hamptons, along with the ex-couple's kids.

A picture has surfaced from their beach double date as they spent quality time together. 46-year-old Gwyneth clad in a grey bikini while Brad, 48, kept it shirtless with a pair of grey shorts. On the other hand, Chris and Dakota chose a more covered-up option. 42-year-old Martin wore a grey t-shirt with black shorts and a navy blue snapback while Johnson, 29, kept it casual cool in a white tee with denim shorts and black sunglasses.

Gwenyth has previously expressed her feelings about her ex getting along with her husband, "It’s been really a process to get to the point where we can all be together. Luckily, I have a deeply loving ex-husband who’s been really open-minded," Paltrow gushed while talking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2018.

The ‘Avengers:Endgame’ star also had good things to say about her ex husband’s new girlfriend. According to E! News, Gwyneth "really likes" Dakota and the actress thinks that Chris and Johson make for a very lovely couple.