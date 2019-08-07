Chris Martin, Dakota Johsnon refute breakup buzz with beach getaway

Chris Martin, front man of the widely acclaimed rock band ‘Coldplay’ had been in the news since the past few days over his reported breakup with actor Dakota Johnson.

However, the 42-year-old was spotted quashing all rumours that suggested he had parted ways with his ladylove with an intimate beach getaway.

The two were spotted on the Hampton shores of New York’s Long Island, having a ball and rejoicing their time together.

Some of the photos also showed the '50 Shades of grey’ actor being given a piggy back ride by the ‘Scientist’ hit maker.

Earlier they had also been seen together at Rolling Stone’s show at the Big Apple as well as at the No Filter Tour at MetLife Stadium.

The lovebirds were also papped hand in hand at the premiere of Dakota’s film ‘Peanut Butter Falcon.’

The buzz of them calling it quits on their relationship had broken earlier when a source revealed to The Sun: “There was talk of engagement, but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone."