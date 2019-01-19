Gwyneth Paltrow and ex husband Chris Martin are still closer than ever

Rarely ever does it occur that a celebrity couple remain on good terms with each other after their marriage comes to an end. However, Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Chris Martin are giving the term ‘divorce’ an entirely new meaning.



The 46-year-old Iron Man star in conversation with Evening Standard shed light on her marriage with Coldplay front man Chris Martin that lasted for ten years and ended in 2014.

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” she stated, adding: “But our relationship is much better like this: friends, co-parents and family.”

“Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating. It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody,” she goes on to say.

Stressing on the term ‘conscious coupling’ while publicizing her divorce with Martin, Paltrow reveals that it connotes a close to ““that romantic part while remaining a family” while adding that the term divorce is ‘brutal’.

“I think we’ve managed to really stay a family. (Chris) is a very close friend. I see him every day. I talk to him every day. And it was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first,” she states.

Moreover, she also unveiled that the two had already been separated a year prior to them filing for a divorce: “We kept it very quiet, and in that time I asked adult friends with divorced parents what they remembered. There was this resounding theme: ‘It was really hard because for the first two years my parents didn’t speak.’ ‘It was awful for a while,’ or ‘My parents hated each other’.”

The actor who shares 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses with Martin goes on to add: “I thought, ‘I would really love to skip that part.’ Those kids felt they were constantly betraying one parent by being with the other.”