Why Harry Styles broke down on dance floor in Berlin?
The Grammy winner's new album 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally' dropped on March 6
Harry Styles is reminiscing over an emotional moment on a dance floor in Berlin.
The One Direction alum opened up about an experience of him dancing at a place where he felt "so safe" and "free" with no worry of people pulling out their phones or camera on him.
During a recent appearance on the Q with Tom Power podcast on March 9, for the promotion of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, the 32-year-old singer recounted how he finally learned to embrace his "free version" after being always underspotlight.
Harry recalled, “It’s so baked in as part of Berlin culture that everyone deserves to go dancing and be free. I was in a place where I just felt so safe, in a way, that I don’t think I had for a while in terms of really letting go.
The Don't Worry Darling singer went on to explain, "And I remember standing in the middle of the dance floor and I had my hands up and I was kind of just breathing and I closed my eyes and I remember the feeling of, ‘Oh, I’m no longer scanning the room to see if anyone’s like, filming or anything.’ I just felt like, ‘Oh, I’m just on my own right now and I feel so free.’”
The moment made him "really emotional" that tears started to roll down his face.
“I felt how much that affected me for like, weeks after that,I felt this real afterglow of just a really big shift in, ‘Oh, there’s something there for me that I want to experience again. There’s something in that state of freedom that I think is a really interesting thing to explore for me as a musician as well,'" he added.
