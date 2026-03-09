Dax Shepard breaks down the ‘hardest chapter’ he’s had to write for his memoir: ‘I had this shame’

Dax Shepard, host of the Armchair podcast and husband to Kristen Bell has just sat down to discuss how cathartic it felt to let out his story of sexual abuse.

The episode aired in the same month and has offered fans a glimpse into the 51-year-old’s emotions.

Regarding his personal sense of freedom he’s said, “I have for years on here been acknowledging that I had been molested, and that was its own hurdle to say that.” Particularly because of the shame that’s associated with things like this.

A big part of his apprehension to his own story also stems from his shame, which the actor himself admits too. For those unversed, the shame got so bad it took him “months” before he could get that chapter in paper. However, the moment he did it was like a veil had been lifted.

“The details were always going to be mine,” he started off by saying, in his effort to explain this hesitancy. “I didn’t want anyone to be envisioning me [being abused]. It’s weird that that was still some wall between my shame.” (sic)

But now with it out, “there feels like a lot of weight is off my shoulders,” and this is the point where he concluded the topic.

What is pertinent to mention is that while news reports have been coming out, no official title or release date has been announced as of yet.

Check it out in full Below:



