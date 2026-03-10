Suki Waterhouse gushes over her 'princess' on special day

Suki Waterhouse marks daughter's 2nd birthday

Suki Waterhouse is celebrating her and fiance Robert Pattinson's daughter's big day.

The 34-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to mark her daughter's 2nd birthday.

In the celebratory post, Suki posted a black-and-white snap of herself to her Instagram stories featuring her daughter's Elmo-themed birthday party.

The doting mom can be seen sitting on her one knee with a giant Elmo mascot behind her, both apparently looking at the birthday girl.

Suki crouched next to a big balloon arch decorated with faces of the Sesame Street characters.

It is pertinent to mention that Suki and Robert have not revealed their daughter's face and name.

The proud mama gushed over her little girl, writing over the snap, "My princess is 2 she's the light of my life."

She expressed her love for her daughter by ending the caption with a red heart emoji.

For those unversed, Suki and Robert, who have been dating since 2018, announced their engagement in December 2023.

Robert, in a previous chat with GQ, revealed how fatherhood transformed him and that he finds his daughter one of the "coolest" kids.

"I wasn’t the biggest fan of kids before. I didn’t mind them. I would tolerate them. [Laughs] But it’s the most fun thing. I think it’s absolutely wonderful. And you’re suddenly like...well, everyone does seem to think their kid is the coolest kid," he shared.