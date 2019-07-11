Marvel's Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Evans make it to Forbes highest-paid celebs list

After mesmerizing the world with its awe-inspiring movies and producing an army of superhero-crazed fans, the Marvel franchise is now proceeding to dominate the list of the highest paid celebrities of 2019.

While Taylor Swift is taking the lead followed by fashionista Kylie Jenner, our Marvel superheroes have also finally made it to the Forbes 2019 list which includes the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.

While Chris Hemsworth who embodies the role of the God of Thunder aka Thor in the films is currently above the rest of his co-stars, at the 24th spot with $76.4 million. Our beloved Iron Man, essayed by Robert Downey Jr., is now on the 31st spot with $66 million as he earned a whopping total of $75 million for his role in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

On the other hand, Chris Evans who plays Captain America has landed at the 73rd spot with $43.5 million.