Angelina Jolie's powerful message for her daughters in moving essay

Hollywood's leading lady Angelina Jolie has been bagging ample praises for her humanitarian work as much as her star power and acting capabilities, and now the megastar is hoping the example she's setting stands firm with her daughters as well.

The 44-year-old 'Salt' actor penned an essay about the harsh labels women are often given and the lessons she would like for her daughters, Zahara,14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, to learn from her.

"I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds," she said. "You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong. There is nothing more attractive - you might even say enchanting - than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

"Women could be accused of witchcraft for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently. Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself,"



Angelina shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

While talking about her hopes for her daughters she took a moment and praised her three sons - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11 - for the men they're growing up to be.

"I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them," she wrote.

The actor has attracted a considerable amount of criticism from all around over her life choices, ranging from her relationship, marriage and divorce with the 'Fight Club' actor to her struggle with drug addiction.