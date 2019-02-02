Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spotted together after split

close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2019
Brad Pitt happy to see daughter turning out like ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 02, 2019

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parting ways may have caused distress to a lot of people, recently the two were spotted together which has given birth to a number of fresh conjectures all around.

The widely-circulated-pictures were creating a hype amongst Brangelina followers as they crossed their fingers for cupid to strike again. However, much to their dismay, the former couple has been having meetings since a while now to sort out the custody and divorce issues.

According to a report by US Weekly citing a source, “They’ve had other meetings in person; this is not the first. This is part of their ongoing process to work through things regarding the kids and the divorce.”

The two had parted ways earlier in September 2016 as Jolie filed for a divorce following two years of marriage and 12 years of being together.

