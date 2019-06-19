Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves’ dating rumors come afloat

After Hollywood’s beauty queen Angelina Jolie parted ways with longtime beau Brad Pitt and left us questioning the existence of love, the buzz suggests that the actor has moved on as her link-up rumors with Keanu Reeves have now come afloat.



According to a report by Celebrity Insider, the 44-year-old Maleficent actor appears to be under the John Wick star’s charm as well ever since she met him through his mother who lives in her neighborhood.

The report revealed, that Reeves is close to his mother and visits her often who lives in Jolie’s new neighborhood where she moved after her divorce with Brad Pitt.

The source revealed: “Keanu’s really close to his mom and visits her all the time. That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there.”

It was revealed further that the actor has also met Jolie six children and is getting along with them quite well while his mother is on board with the idea of the two settling down.