Atif Aslam and Feroze Khan are off to perform Hajj

Pakistan’s acclaimed singing sensation Atif Aslam and famed actor Feroze Khan announced their departure for Saudi Arabia where they will be performing the rituals of Hajj.



The 36-year-old 'In Dino' singer turned to his social media to share his pleasure of him taking off for the sacred pilgrimage.

The singer wrote, "Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers."

On the other hand, the 29-year-old 'Dil Kya Karay' actor also shared the major news with his fans and followers on Instagram.

"I would like to inform you all I’ve been invited to perform hajj this year by the Supreme. I would also like to ask forgiveness if I’ve hurt anyone here in any capacity! Sending you all lots of love".

The megastar’s sister and renowned film star Humaima Malick also congratulated her younger brother on the blissful journey by posting pictures as he departed for the pilgrimage.



The ‘Arth’ starlet captioned the pictures, “My most strongest hope my most strongest bound my all and my everything my brother I love you infinity @ferozekhan is on HAJ everyone pray for him and say Mashallah !”

The proud and ecstatic sister went on to share a few stories and penned down a heartfelt message for her younger brother.

Sharing a picture of ‘Dil Kya Karay’ star papped in flowers she wrote, “I can never even begun to think to love anyone more than you in this entire world @ferozekhan mai tumhari har takleef har dukh lay lon mujhe tumsey itni mohubbat hai [I would take all your worries and problems, that is how much I love you] everyone say mashallah pray for feroze khan he is on haj Allah sabr or sakoon say HAJ mukammak karwai [May Allah grant you the opportunity to perform your Haj with patience and peace] love you and I miss you already alottttttttt jaan hai tu meri.”



