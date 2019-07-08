Atif Aslam wins Best Playback Singer Award at LSA 2019

Pakistan's highly acclaimed singer Atif Aslam has added another feather in his already illustrious cap by bagging the prestigious Lux Style Award 2019 for Best Playback Singer.



Lux Style Awards congratulated Aslam in the following post that reads:

"Heartiest congratulations to #LSA2019 winners! A very well deserved win! Keep shining and winning our hearts."

Atif Aslam's fame touches the skies as he bags a huge fan base in India as well as Pakistan.