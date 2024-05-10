Justin, Hailey Bieber's families express joy over pregnancy news: 'So excited'

The families of Hailey and Justin Bieber are ecstatic about the upcoming baby.



On Thursday, May 9, the 27-year-old founder and model of Rhode and her 30-year-old husband announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.

Following their announcement, Pattie Mallette, Justin's mother, expressed her excitement on Instagram with a reel.

“So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all, and oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma,” Mallette, 49, said.

“Okay, Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever. And I am so excited. Oh my goodness, praise God,” she concluded.

“BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much,” she wrote in the caption.

In the post's comments section, the singer's stepmother Chelsey Bieber, who wed his father Jeremy Bieber in February 2018, shared her pleasure with the singer alongside his mother by simply commenting with the heart emojis.

“LOVE U GUYS,” chimed in the Grammy winner’s step-sister Allie Bieber, with his half-sister Jazymn commenting on Hailey’s post with pink hearts.

“baby glazed,” Hailey’s cousin, Ireland Baldwin, quipped in her comment section.

Justin and Hailey renewed their vows in a video announcement.

Hailey wore a beautiful white lace dress by Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello, paired with a custom floor-length design and a lace headscarf that doubled as a veil.

She completed her look with black Saint Laurent sunglasses.



