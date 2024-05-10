BLACKPINK’s Jennie posts edited Met Gala picture with Vittoria Ceretti

Jennie from BLACKPINK and Vittoria Ceretti were photographed together at Met Gala 2024

Jennie Kim, mononymously known as Jennie from BLACKPINK, posted an edited photograph with Leonardo Di Caprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

The BLACKPINK sensation took to social media to give a glimpse of the fashioned evening of Met Gala 2024, where she turned heads in a royal deep blue dress.

Among the carousel of photos, eagle-eyed fans caught a subtle alteration in one shot featuring the How You Like That vocalist side by side with Ceretti, 25.

In the picture, she meticulously edited all the people in the background, including Thai actor Bright and other event staff members, to focus all eyes on the power duo.

The photoshopped image amused the fans, as a well-known figure opted to adjust her photos for social media.

Fans praised the editing move, focusing the spotlight on herself and the model. Some netizens dub it aesthetic manipulation, while others acknowledge that this is a common practice used by celebrities to maintain their online image.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to draw comparisons between the edited and unedited snapshots.

One user wrote, "My girl would not allow men to ruin her photo."

Another user laughed it off, "she cut out all the men."