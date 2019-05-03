close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 3, 2019
A look inside Feroze Khan's wedding ceremony

A look inside Feroze Khan's wedding ceremony
Read More

Feroze Khan, wife Alizeh expecting their first baby

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and wife Alizeh are expecting their first baby and fans are...

Read More

Feroze Khan, wife Alizeh welcome baby boy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 03, 2019

Famed Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife Alizeh are now parents to a cute little boy, the actor announced the news in a tweet on Friday. 

Sharing the ecstatic news with his fans, the 'Khaani' actor tweeted:

"- Allhumdullilah, this blessed Friday I’ve been gifted a son. literal Jummah Mubarak."

Feroze and Alizeh had announced they are expecting their first born last month. 

The ‘Khaani’ actor said that he is extremely excited for this new chapter of his life.

“I am looking forward to it. Would want my fans to pray for it all go well,” he said in an interview with a local publication.

“It now feels that I indeed have a responsibility and I have to do all the things right so that it shows in front of my kid,” Feroze added.

The heartthrob actor tied the knot with wife Alizeh last year in March. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment