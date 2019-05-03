Feroze Khan, wife Alizeh welcome baby boy

Famed Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife Alizeh are now parents to a cute little boy, the actor announced the news in a tweet on Friday.

Sharing the ecstatic news with his fans, the 'Khaani' actor tweeted:



"- Allhumdullilah, this blessed Friday I’ve been gifted a son. literal Jummah Mubarak."

Feroze and Alizeh had announced they are expecting their first born last month.



The ‘Khaani’ actor said that he is extremely excited for this new chapter of his life.

“I am looking forward to it. Would want my fans to pray for it all go well,” he said in an interview with a local publication.

“It now feels that I indeed have a responsibility and I have to do all the things right so that it shows in front of my kid,” Feroze added.

The heartthrob actor tied the knot with wife Alizeh last year in March.